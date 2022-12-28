Derby preparations continue - FC Barcelona

On Tuesday the first team were back at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper for the second workout of the week, where they trained on pitch number two and were joined by Arnau Tenas, Arnau Rafús, M. Casadó and Chadi Riad of the youth team.

World premiere on December 28 of the documentary series ‘FC Barcelona, A New Era’ on Prime Video - FC Barcelona

This Wednesday 28 December Prime Video is premiering ‘FC Barcelona, A New Era’, a documentary series featuring five 30-minute episodes offering an inside view of goings-on at the club in the last two years. The first episode only is also being screened on the OTT service Barça TV+, and DTT Barça TV at 8.15pm CET.

Bellingham, Gavi and Pedri the most valuable youth players in the world - SPORT

English midfielder Jude Bellingham has a value of 211.3 million euros according to CIES Football Observatory, who have published a report on the best U21 players in the world.

Eric Garcia: I arrived to play with Messi and then he left - SPORT

Eric Garcia didn't get a minute at the World Cup but is back with Barcelona, aiming to win his place. He's got a lot of competition with Araujo and Christensen, not to mention Kounde.

Xavi's four puzzles to solve ahead of Barca vs Espanyol derby - SPORT

For some, time has moved too slowly, an eternal wait. For others, who love the magic of the World Cup, it's flown by. Barcelona are returning this week though, facing Espanyol on Saturday in a Catalan derby. The group is at 100 per cent, with the exception of Jules Kounde who returns on Dec 28.

Barca have picked out a top level right-back they like - SPORT

One thing is what you can sign, and another is what you would like to. Barca have picked out a right back that they like a lot, although their resources don't give them much hope.

Mateu Alemany winning the game when it comes to transfer strategy - SPORT

The big meetings that cause news at Barca no longer exist. Instead, the sports direction, led by Mateu Alemany with a lot of power, is in regular, daily contact with Xavi and Joan Laporta, to take on any first team item of business, big or small. Contact is constant, so the planning is crystal clear in all departments.

Sergi Roberto speaks on Barcelona contract talks - Football España

The 30-year-old joined Barcelona’s La Masia academy in 2006 from Gimnastic, and he has been at the club ever since. Since making his first team debut in 2010, he has amassed 328 appearances. Having originally came into the first team fold as a midfielder, he now operates as a right back for Barca.

Barcelona's 4th kit for the 2022/23 season leaked - Football España

It’s commonplace for clubs, particularly those in European competition, to have a third kit to go alongside their standard home and away kits. However, in recent years some of Europe’s elite have added a fourth kit to their collection for the season. One of these clubs in Barcelona, who recently adopted one in the 2020/21 season.