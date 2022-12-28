Barcelona back to full strength as Jules Kounde returns to training

Barcelona are finally back to full strength after World Cup 2022 and ahead of Saturday’s La Liga clash with Espanyol.

Defender Jules Kounde was the last player to return to training after World Cup 2022 but was back in action on Wednesday at the Ciutat Esportiva.

The return of the France international will be welcomed by Xavi who can now finalise his preparations for his team’s first game back after the tournament in Qatar.

Kounde started all of France’s games at the World Cup, apart from the opener against Australia, after recovering from injury.

France coach Didier Deschamps used the Barcelona man at right-back during the tournament, rather than his preferred center-back position.

Kounde has also featured at right-back for Barcelona this season, but it remains to be seen where he will play when Xavi’s side get back to work.

The Barcelona boss does have plenty of options defensively, but right-back remains something of a problem position.