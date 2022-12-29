Which ‘major sale’ will Barcelona make in 2023?

The rumor mill has been clear for some time now that Barcelona MUST make a “major sale” in the summer of 2023 in order to balance the books.

Barca famously used financial levers last summer to ease their financial pressures but are expected to look to the first-team squad this time around to bring in much-needed cash.

So who could go?

Barca obviously won’t want to weaken the squad and there are several players that look to be simply unsellable such as: Pedri, Gavi, Ansu Fati, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde and Robert Lewandowski.

All of which leaves players such as Frenkie de Jong, Ferran Torres, Raphinha, Ousmane Dembele, and maybe even Marc-Andre ter Stegen. All five could command a decent transfer fee which is surely the object of the exercise.

De Jong has been linked with a move away again and again and clearly isn’t interested. However, you also get the sense there’s a simmering resentment about how he’s been treated by Barca and perhaps he could be pushed over the edge if the saga rears its ugly head again.

Dembele is another player who knows all about sagas and will have a big decision to make in the summer. Barca won’t want him to go into the last year of his contract again which may make a summer sale attractive.

And then there’s Ferran Torres and Raphinha. Two wide players who cost a packet and haven’t really lived up to expectations. There’s been whispers of interest from Premier League clubs in both players and potentially a market in the Premier League.

So tell us what YOU think? If Barca have to sell one players in the summer - who should it be? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comments below!