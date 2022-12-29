Balde gets excited about Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal

Barcelona full-back Alejandro Balde has been getting excited about starlet Lamine Yamal who has been training with the first team recently.

Yamal is considered to be one of the brightest talents in the club’s academy, and Balde certainly seems impressed with the youngster.

“I give Lamine Yamal a hard time when he comes up to train with us (laughs). He is 15 years old and is very good and has a great future. He is a very good player, with a lot of quality... crazy. The greatest talent from La Masia together with Gavi.”

Balde also spoke about his future amid speculation he is about to sign a contract extension with the Catalan giants.

“Right now I’m leaving everything in the hands of my agent. My intention is to be here, but what may happen in the future I don’t know,” he added. “Almost a year ago I was between Barça B and the first team and now, six months later, I’ve played a World Cup and many starting games with Barça. It’s been a dream for me.” Source | Cadena SER

Barcelona are thought to be keen to secure Balde’s long-term future after an impressive breakthrough campaign that also see him head to the World Cup with the Spain squad.