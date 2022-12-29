Kounde back at training - FC Barcelona

The FC Barcelona squad are all together again! French international defender Jules Kounde was the last to report back for duty on Wednesday and took part in the morning training session with the rest of his team-mates at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper.

When and where to watch FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - FC Barcelona

The World Cup is over and we now return to the club season following a much shorter festive break than usual. Barça are back in action in the local derby in a rare New Year's Eve fixture. It's also a much earlier start than we are used to, 2.00pm local time, which means viewers in the Asia-Pacific region will be seeing in 2023 watching their beloved team in action. What could be better!

Xavi on Dembele: The club think his representatives are taking the mick - SPORT

The docuseries 'FC Barcelona, a new era' brings to light the ins and outs of the last two years at the Catalan club, a turbulent period with many controversies, both in the offices and on the pitch.

Memphis Depay's future: The ball is in Xavi's court as LaLiga returns - SPORT

Everything seems destined for Memphis Depay to run down his contract with FC Barcelona. It expires on June 30 and no one is overly willing to do their part to avoid it. The player, if he goes before, wants to do so for free. Whether in January or June.

Matthäus advises Moukoko to be patient and not sign for Barça now - SPORT

Youssoufa Moukoko is tipped to be one of the great players of the future. At just 18 years old, he has already shown at Borussia Dortmund that he can become one of the best forwards of the next decade. And for this reason, many clubs are already keen to sign him.

Yellow, red stripes & a central badge: Barça 2022/23 fourth kit is revealed - SPORT

At Barça (and at Nike) they continue to rack their brains year after year in search of attractive shirts to continue exploiting the club's 'marketing' to the maximum.

La Liga to implement eight anti-economic lever rules ahead of transfer window - Football España

Barcelona shocked the world when they went on a remarkable spending spree last summer. Despite their burgeoning €1.3b debts and significant losses, their recruitment passed the €150m-mark, and despite La Liga’s salary and spending limits, it was all managed through what Joan Laporta termed ‘economic levers’.

New Serie A candidate for right-back slot at Barcelona emerges - Football España

Barcelona’s hunt for a right-back is will documented at this point, given their struggles to find a settled option there this season. So far this season, Xavi Hernandez has used five different players in the position, with Sergi Roberto playing 568 minutes there. Through injury, suspension, and technical decision, Xavi Hernandez has rattled through various options. Shortly before the World Cup, it was Alejandro Balde that was being trusted in the spot.

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets changes mind on renewal - Football España

Xavi Hernandez has publicly and privately been insisting that not only is Sergio Busquets a key player for Barcelona currently, but that he should be next season too. It might have borne him fruit.

"I'm earning as if I just came from the B team" - Barcelona veteran on drastic salary cut - Football España

Barcelona’s financial problems have had a major impact throughout the club and even though few will feel sympathy for highly-paid footballers, it has led to significant financial sacrifices. In contrast to many other businesses, the incompetent management of Barcelona is there for all to see though.