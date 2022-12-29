Barcelona rumors: Tottenham offer €15m for Franck Kessie

Barcelona have reportedly received an offer from Tottenham for midfielder Franck Kessie ahead of the January transfer window.

Diario Sport are reporting that Spurs are willing to pay “just over” €15m for the Ivorian and think he’ll be a good fit for the Premier League.

Barca have previously insisted Kessie won’t leave in January, and his agent has said the same, but it’s still not ruled out that the midfielder could depart.

The club needs some funds to be able to register new contracts for Ronald Araujo and Gavi and also to extend Alejandro Balde’s deal.

Kessie’s game time for the rest of the season must also be a factor. The summer signing has only made two La Liga starts so far in 2022-23.

It’s difficult to see that changing much too, as Kessie has Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi and Pedri ahead of him in the pecking order.