Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto planning MLS move ‘in two or three years’

Sergi Roberto has made it clear he wants to stay at Barcelona past the end of the season when his contract expires but is thinking about a future move to the US.

The 30-year-old has also said Xavi wants him to stay but admits contract talks haven’t yet got underway.

Roberto has also looked to the future and is thinking about playing in Major League Soccer, just not for a little while yet.

“Yes, I’ve always said that I’d like to go play in the US, but I think I’m two or three years away. I plan it for when I’m 33 or 34,” he said. “I don’t know what Leo [Messi] or Sergio [Busquets] will do but now there are many players who would like to go to the US and it’s not because of the economic issue because there are also salary caps there. It is about living the experience. The 2026 World Cup will also further enhance that league.” Source | La Vanguardia

Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets have also been linked with a move to the US this season, with Inter Miami believed to be keen on both players, but it’s not clear yet when or if the duo will head to the US.