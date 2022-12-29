Ferran Torres: Barcelona haven’t seen the best of me yet

Ferran Torres says that he hasn’t shown his best form for Barcelona yet but thinks he’s ready to show supporters the “true Ferran Torres” in 2023.

The Spain international has now been at the club for a year, following his move from Man City and admits he’s learned a lot since arriving at the Camp Nou.

Torres says he’s grown mentally stronger and is hoping to find his top form when La Liga resumes at the weekend after the World Cup break.

“This first year has been a learning curve. There have been some complicated moments, also some great moments. It’s a season in which I’ve learnt, I’ve grown as a football player,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve shown my best version yet but I’ve become mentally stronger. I think in my second year we will see the true Ferran Torres. “When you are on the outside you see it differently but when you are here you see the reality - you have to win every game. There is a direct rival you are always fighting against. “I think right now this is a great moment for us. We are improving, we are growing, we are changing, maturing. I think the results will come.” Source | FC Barcelona

Barcelona will need Torres and the rest of the attackers to hit the ground running when the team returns to action as Xavi’s side will be without top scorer Robert Lewandowski for three games due to suspension.