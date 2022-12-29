Martin Zubimendi responds to Barcelona transfer talk

Martin Zubimendi has been asked about speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona and has made it pretty clear he’s not thinking about Xavi’s side.

The midfielder has been tipped to replace Sergio Busquets at the Camp Nou, although his €60 million release clause appears out of Barca’s reach.

Zubimendi spoke about the rumors and the fact his release clause did not increase when he renewed his contract recently at a press conference on Thursday.

“When the market opens, it’s normal for there to be rumours, they’re always there, but I’m lucky to be surrounded by good people who make me focus on La Real and I don’t want to waste energy on other things, I’m clear about what I want for this year and it is Real,” he said. “The clause did not go up. The truth is that it is a subject that surprised me, because I was very happy for having renewed and I saw that there were many comments about the clause not having gone up. It is a figure that, compared with other colleagues, I thought was balanced, what it had to be.” Source | Marca

Barcelona are expected to try and sign a replacement for Busquets, but the captain’s future plans are still not clear. There have been conflicting rumors regarding whether he will stay or go, but the veteran has said he wants a decision made by February.