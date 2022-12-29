Ancelotti won’t say Lionel Messi is the GOAT

Lionel Messi may no longer be a Barcelona player but you can bet he’s still getting under Real Madrid’s skin.

Boss Carlo Ancelotti was asked about the Argentina captain after his World Cup win but really did not want to say that Messi is now the GOAT.

“It’s hard to say, his career continues, whether he’s got a World Cup or not,” he told reporters. “Is he the best in history? I don’t know, honestly. In each era there have been very strong players, many of them. You won’t hear from me a ‘Messi is the best in history’. “I enjoy the best, I’ve seen Maradona, Cruyff, I’m coaching the current Ballon d’Or winner. I don’t know who is the best in history.”

Karim Benzema borrowed Leo’s Ballon d’Or trophy this year but the GOAT is already being tipped to win the Golden Ball for a record eighth time in 2023.