Barcelona keeping tabs on Valencia teenager Javi Guerra - report

Barcelona are reportedly keeping tabs on Valencia teenager Javi Guerra with regards a possible future move.

The midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and has also attracted interest from Real Madrid, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona have had good reports on the youngster and think he could be a good free agent option in the summer of 2023.

Guerra has not managed to renew with Valencia yet and shares an agent with Barca youngsters Ez Abde and Inkai Pena which could help the Catalans’ cause.

There could be some movement in Barcelona’s midfield over the summer with Franck Kessie already being tipped to leave and Sergio Busquets out of contract.

Barcelona have been linked with players such as Martin Zubimendi and Ruben Neves but have already been warned by Javier Tebas that transfers could be tricky due to their finances.

Xavi and Barcelona will also have to make a decision on Nico Gonzalez. The midfielder is on a season-long loan at Valencia but signed a deal until 2026 with Barca before he left.