What next for Barcelona players at World Cup 2022?

The action is hotting up in Qatar

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
Poland v Argentina: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Barcelona saw a record 17 players head off to the World Cup in Qatar but not all have made it through to the knockout stages.

First to depart was center-back Andreas Christensen. Denmark were considered dark horses by many but disappointed in Qatar. However, Christensen can hold his head high after some strong performances. He also scored his team’s only World Cup goal.

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was next to go as Germany suffered another shock exit in the group stages. Ter Stegen didn’t feature at all for Die Mannschaft, much like Ronald Araujo whose tournament is also over after Uruguay failed to reach the last 16.

Here’s how the last 16 looks:

Now let’s have a look at which Barca players are left in the tournament and what’s coming up next.

Netherlands vs USA - Saturday, December 3

Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong will come up against Sergino Dest next in Qatar. The Dutch will be favorites to win but haven’t been completely convincing so far. The winners of the game face a potential quarter-final against Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

Netherlands v Qatar: Group A - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images

France vs Poland - Sunday, December 4

There’s another three players involved in this tie as France duo Jules Kounde and Ousmane Dembele come up against Robert Lewandowski.

France v Denmark: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Berengui/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Brazil vs South Korea - Monday, December 5

Brazil v Switzerland: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Brazil remain one of the favorites to lift the trophy and will take on South Korea for a place in the quarter-finals. Raphinha was handed a bit of a rest last time out against Cameroon but will hope to be back in the starting XI on Monday.

Morocco vs Spain - Tuesday, December 6

Spain v Costa Rica: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Luis Enrique’s side made it through on goal difference but will need to improve after losing to Japan. Gavi, Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Ferran Torres have seen plenty of game time while Ansu Fati and Alejandro Balde have also featured. Eric Garcia is still waiting for his first World Cup minutes.

