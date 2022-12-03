WELCOME TO DAY 14 OF THE 2022 WORLD CUP! The 48 group stage games flew by and the action in Qatar has been remarkable so far, but the fun truly begins now as the knockout stages start with the 16 remaining nations fighting for a place in the quarterfinals.

Only three Barcelona players (Andreas Christensen, Marc-André ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo) were knocked out in the group stage so we have 15 remaining Blaugrana stars (plus a club legend) still alive in the search for the biggest trophy in the sport.

World Cup Rooting Guide We know that most of you already have a rooting interest in the World Cup. But that’s probably just habit. SB Nation has devised a quiz based on your style of sports fandom that will *scientifically decide which team you should be rooting for. Take it here! *no actual science was used

And the first three Barça men in action in the Round of 16 will take part in today’s opening game as Frenkie De Jong and Memphis Depay’s Netherlands take on Sergiño Dest’s United States. The Dutch dominated Group A and cruised to the knockouts while the Americans needed a dramatic victory over Iran in the Group B finale to reach this stage, and even though the Oranje are clear favorites to advance the USMNT has a lot of young talent and could pull off a massive upset in this one, especially if their talisman Christian Pulisic is healthy enough to make a real impact.

The late kickoff sees Lionel Messi’s Argentina looking for a spot in the Last 8 when they meet Australia in Al Rayyan. After a shocking opening loss to Saudi Arabia the Albiceleste bounced back in impressive fashion in their final two matches and thoroughly dominated Poland in the finale to finish top of their group, and they will be huge favorites against the Socceroos who shocked the world by getting out of a group in which they were expected to finish last, and Australia will come into this one with nothing to lose looking for a historic result against one of the main favorites.

It’s time for the knockout stages, and you are welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action from the first two Round of 16 matches. Vamos!

LIVE BLOG

NETHERLANDS vs USA

LINEUPS

Netherlands XI: Noppert; Timber, Van Dijk, Aké; Dumfries, De Roon, De Jong, Blind; Klaassen; Gakpo, Memphis (3-4-1-2)

United States XI: Turner; Dest, Zimmerman, Ream, Robinson; Musah, Adams, McKennie; Weah, Ferreira, Pulisic (4-3-3)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022 FIFA World Cup, Round of 16, Match 1

Date/Time: Saturday, December 3, 2022, 6pm local time, 10am ET, 7am PT (USA), 4pm WAT (Nigeria), 8.30pm IST (India)

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

Referee: Wilton Sampaio (BRA)

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: FOX (USA), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), others

Online: FOX Sports App, Sling TV (USA), others

