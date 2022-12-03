FC Barcelona World Cup Diary - FC Barcelona

Friday 2 December: Cameroon 1-0 Brazil - Brazil lost 1-0 to Cameroon in their final group game but still end up top of their group. They rotated the squad for this one, with Raphinha only featuring as a substitute for the final 11 minutes of regulation time. Brazil also know that they will be playing South Korea in the last sixteen.

PSG plan post World Cup contract talks with Lionel Messi - Football España

Paris Saint-Germain are planning to sit down with Lionel Messi to discuss a contract extension at the start of 2023. Messi’s current contract at Paris expires at the end of the 2022/23 campaign with the French giants still holding an option to extend that by 12 months.

Uruguay elimination brings Ronald Araujo saga to an end - Football España

Despite defeating Ghana 2-0 in their final group match on Friday, South Korea’s 2-1 victory over Portugal means that Uruguay have been eliminated from the World Cup. Among those returning home is Barcelona‘s Ronald Araujo, who failed to play a single minute of his country’s World Cup campaign.

Real Madrid and Barcelona chase Spanish wonderkid - Football España

Valencia youngster Javi Guerra has been identified as a target for both Barcelona and Real Madrid, according to Mundo Deportivo. The 19-year-old, who currently plays as a central midfielder for Valencia’s B team, is seen as a hot prospect by both clubs, who are keen to add him to their respective youth sides.

Xavi Hernandez returns from Qatar with mind clear on Sergio Busquets replacement - Football España

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has spent the last few days in Qatar enjoying the World Cup before Barcelona return to work on Monday. However the modern football manager has one eye on his work.

Ousmane Dembele involved in France dressing room arguments - Football España

It almost seems a natural occurrence at this point that suggestions of rift in the French national team should accompany them during a major tournament. Despite cruising through to the knockout stages, the recriminations have already begun.