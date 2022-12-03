Frenkie de Jong relishing taking on Sergino Dest’s USMNT at World Cup 2022

Frenkie de Jong’s Netherlands side take on the USMNT on Saturday in the first Round of 16 game at the 2022 World Cup.

The fixture sees the midfielder come up against Sergino Dest, and he admits he has been in touch with the full-back ahead of the encounter.

“Yes I have had brief contact with him. But even before it was known that we would play against them. I think he likes it, a special match for him too. We will see,” he said. “I’ve seen America twice now I think. Watched two games. I think it’s a very strong team. They have a lot of energy, speed, strength, quite a young team with a lot of potential. So America really left a good impression on me.”

The Netherlands are favourites to progress to the quarter-finals and De Jong is feeling good about his team’s chances.

“We have a lot of confidence in ourselves. In the team. I think we have shown we are a very strong team. I don’t think we have lost a single game under this coach. I think 18 now,” he said. “Became first in the group with Ecuador and Senegal, which are strong countries. I think they are very much underestimated by many people in the Netherlands. “We have a very good team. Lots of quality. I think we are strong as a team. And we haven’t shown our best game yet.” Source | OnsOranje

The winners of the game will go on to play either Australia or Argentina in the quarters.