WATCH: Memphis Depay gives Netherlands the lead vs USA in World Cup Round of 16

It didn’t take long for the Netherlands to establish their superiority in the World Cup Round of 16 meeting with the United States, and Barcelona striker Memphis Depay once again stepped up for his country.

It took just 10 minutes for the Dutch to score, with Memphis arriving late in the box to fire home a cross from Denzel Dumfries after a beautifully worked team move and give the Oranje the lead.

Memphis started for the Dutch along with Barça teammate Frenkie De Jong, and the Oranje are on their way to a meeting with Argentina or Australia in the quarterfinals if they can hold on to the lead.