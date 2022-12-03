Lionel Messi scored a classic Lionel Messi goal in his 1000th career game

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi reached a major milestone by playing in his 1000th career game in Argentina’s World Cup Round of 16 clash with Australia in Al Rayyan.

And you just knew Messi was not going to be quiet in such a historic occasion. The GOAT did GOAT things by scoring his first-ever World Cup knockout stage goal to give the Albiceleste the lead late in the first half.

MESSI MAGIC ✨



That's the first knockout stage goal in Messi's FIFA World Cup career pic.twitter.com/wyzfdVfby3 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2022

️ "Messiiiiii! It had to be him!"



How many times have we seen that? 789. We've seen it 789 times.#BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/EgGFBWUyUD — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 3, 2022

And it was about as Lionel Messi as a Lionel Messi goal gets. A perfect first touch in traffic inside the box and a left-footed low curler into the bottom corner? Feels like we’ve seen it hunders of times before. In fact, we actually have.

Greatest indeed.