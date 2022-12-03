 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Lionel Messi scored a classic Lionel Messi goal in his 1000th career game

Just the GOAT doing GOAT things

By Renato Gonçalves
/ new
FBL-WC-2022-MATCH50-ARG-AUS Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi reached a major milestone by playing in his 1000th career game in Argentina’s World Cup Round of 16 clash with Australia in Al Rayyan.

And you just knew Messi was not going to be quiet in such a historic occasion. The GOAT did GOAT things by scoring his first-ever World Cup knockout stage goal to give the Albiceleste the lead late in the first half.

And it was about as Lionel Messi as a Lionel Messi goal gets. A perfect first touch in traffic inside the box and a left-footed low curler into the bottom corner? Feels like we’ve seen it hunders of times before. In fact, we actually have.

Greatest indeed.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes