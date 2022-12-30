Barcelona tipped to miss out on N’Golo Kante after positive contract talks with Chelsea

N’Golo Kante has been linked with Barcelona recently but is now being tipped to sign a new contract at Chelsea.

The Frenchman is out of contract at the end of the season which has prompted speculation he could be on the move.

Barca’s financial situation means they are being linked with a host of free agents, including Kante, but it seems now that the midfielder could continue at Stamford Bridge after all.

David Ornstein at The Athletic is reporting that Chelsea have made “positive progress” on talks over a new deal for Kante and there is “increasing confidence” he will stay.

The deal is not quite done yet with an agreement over the length of Kante’s new contract still yet to be reached. Chelsea have suggested two years but Kante wants a longer deal.

Barcelona signed Andreas Christensen and Marcos Alonso on free transfers from Chelsea last summer and had been tipped to return to west London in 2023 for Kante.