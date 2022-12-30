Barcelona players past and present pay tribute to Pele

Barcelona players have paid tribute to Brazil legend Pele who has died at the age of 82.

The Brazilian is one of the greatest players ever to grace the game and is the only player ever to win the World Cup three times.

Pele scored an incredible 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances in his career, including 77 in 92 outings for Brazil.

Barcelona led the tributes with a post on social media that read: “Barça expresses its sorrow to learn of the death of the “Rei” Pelé, one of the greatest footballers of all time. He made football greater than ever. May he rest in peace.”

Players both past and present have also paid tribute to the great man.

“Rest in peace, Pele” wrote Lionel Messi.

Carles Puyol: “Thank you for everything you gave to football “O Rei” rest in peace.”

Today, we say goodbye to the best ever ️ Rest in eternal peace, Pele, you'll be missed my millions and millions. Legend pic.twitter.com/KfUkO0Nvdi — Samuel Eto'o (@SamuelEtoo) December 29, 2022

Raphinha: “Everyone’s dreamed of being Pelé. Football is mourning the departure of the greatest of all and we regret his departure. Immortal! Rest in peace King.”

Dani Alves: “When we complete our mission, God takes us back with him. Rest in peace king My condolences to all the families. THANK YOU.”