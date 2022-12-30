Remembering Pelé at Spotify Camp Nou - FC Barcelona

After the passing away of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known to the world as Pelé, let's remember the three times when the Camp Nou was graced by the presence of 'O Rei'…

Gavi's Golden Boy and Lewandowski's Golden Shoe to be paraded prior to FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - FC Barcelona

The World Cup is over and football is all set to return to Spotify Camp Nou for a mouthwatering Barça v Espanyol on December 31 at 2pm CET. And before the game, Gavi will be parading his Golden Boy trophy and Robert Lewandowski will be doing likewise with his Golden Shoe.

Barca convinced Lamine Yamal will stay at the club - SPORT

Lamine Yamal, the 15 year old forward considered a great jewel in Barca's acaedmy, despite recieivng interest from other big sides, seems set to stay with the Catalans.

Barca's Franck Kessie wanted in the Premier League - SPORT

The Ivorian midfielder is a target for Tottenham who have made a bid

Two suspicious potential Barca renewals - SPORT

Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto are two great players, who are sometimes not treated as they deserve. But it's surprising that the duo are close to renewing their contracts, or at least that the club are considering it.

Barcelona set to miss out on N'Golo Kante - Football España

Reports from The Athletic, as per MD, have stated that Kante is now set to remain at Chelsea. They have offered him a two-year deal to stay in West London, with the option of a third. With Barcelona’s financial issues, they are expected to struggle to compete with Chelsea’s offer to a player that currently earns almost £300,000 per week.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen explains basis for tight bond with Barcelona star - Football España

To the surprise of many after their Champions League exit, Barcelona will return to La Liga on top of the table. If there are two players that have stood out more than anyone else along that 14-game stretch, it is Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Robert Lewandowski.