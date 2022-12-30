Barcelona captain Busquets receives mega offer from Saudi side Al Nassr

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has reportedly been handed a “dizzying” offer from Saudi side Al Nassr ahead of the January transfer window.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Al Nassr are hoping to land Busquets this winter and pair him up with Cristiano Ronaldo, following his exit from Manchester United.

The Saudi side are keen to bring in a pivot, and had looked at N’Golo Kante, but are now thinking about throwing a lot of money at Busquets instead.

There is a bit of a Barca connection too apparently. Al Nassr’s sports director is Goran Vucevic who played for Barca B, made his first-team debut under Johan Cruyff and has worked in the club’s scouting department.

Al Nassr can offered the Barcelona captain a much higher salary than the Catalan giants but MD reckon Busquets “does not seem to be up for the task of moving to Saudi Arabia” for now.

Indeed it seems Busquets is still some way from making a decision on his future. Instead he’s thinking about Espanyol right now and getting back to work after the World Cup.