Barcelona confirm Lewandowski CAN play against Espanyol

The striker had been banned for three games

Barcelona have announced that Robert Lewandowski WILL be able to play against Espanyol on Saturday in La Liga after his three-match ban was suspended.

The Poland international had looked certain to sit out the game but is now available and looks certain to start.

More to follow...

