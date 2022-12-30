Barcelona pass Ronald Araujo fit ahead of Espanyol clash

Barcelona have confirmed that Ronald Araujo has been passed fit ahead of Saturday’s clash against Espanyol in La Liga.

Araujo has not featured since September after requiring surgery on a thigh injury but is now ready to return.

The defender is in the squad for Saturday’s match as Barca play their first league game since World Cup 2022.

However, Araujo seems unlikely to go straight back into the starting XI. Here’s what Xavi said about his Uruguay international at his pre-match press conference.

“This week he wants to train, he always wants to play. We will go step by step,” he said.

“I don’t think he is going to start tomorrow. But let’s see if he can play some minutes or if not in the following game.”

Barcelona are clearly being really careful with Araujo and Xavi does have plenty of other center-back options with Andreas Christensen, Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde all in the squad.