Marc-Andre ter Stegen named Barcelona’s fourth captain

Barcelona have confirmed that goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been named the fourth captain for the rest of the season.

The Germany international takes the armband after a position was made available following Gerard Pique’s decision to retire.

Ter Stegen now joins Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba as the club’s captains for 2022-23.

The goalkeeper spoke about the possibility of taking over as captain in an interview with Mundo Deportivo earlier this week.

“I already said that wearing the armband at Barça is super special and the times I’ve been able to do it I’ve worn it with great pride,” he said. “But in the end we have many personalities in the dressing room. Now Gerard Piqué has retired, who was a very important person for the dressing room, and it is difficult to compensate for this. “But now there have to be a few who have more experience who have to fill that gap. It’s the perfect time for everyone to step up. “Whether or not I am the fourth captain, something that would fill me with great pride, I ask all my teammates to all take a step forward, that it is not necessary to wear the armband to be an important person in the locker room.”

Barcelona may be in need of a permanent first-team captain next season if Sergio Busquets decides to call time on his career when his contract expires.