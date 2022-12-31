WELCOME TO THE SPOTIFY CAMP NOU!!! After two long months, the Greatest Stadium on Earth finally opens its doors for a Barcelona men’s match again as the Catalan giants take on crosstown rivals Espanyol in the final La Liga game of 2022. Barça will play their first game after the World Cup and are looking for three big points to stay top of the table going into 2023, but it won’t be easy as Espanyol know how to make things tough in a derby. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 La Liga, Matchday 15

Date/Time: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 2pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 1pm GMT (UK), 8am ET, 5am PT (USA), 6.30pm IST (India)

Venue: Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz

VAR: Santiago Jaime Latre

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), TSN 5 (Canada), Viaplay Sports 2 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!