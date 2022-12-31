The Lowdown on RCD Espanyol - FC Barcelona

Saturday is derby day (kick-off 2.00pm CET), and here’s a closer look at Barça’s local rivals RCD Espanyol.

Robert Lewandowski can play in the derby after all! The dispute settlement court in Madrid issued a precautionary measure against the suspension imposed by the court of arbitration for sport, meaning the Polish international will be able to line up against Espanyol in the 2pm CET kick-off at Spotify Camp Nou.

Xavi has recovered the services of the injured Ronald Araujo, who was declared back to full fitness on Friday, and can also count on star striker Robert Lewandowski, who was originally suspended until he band was at least temporarily lifted as a precautionary measure by the court of disputes in Madrid.

The Barça coach appears before the press ahead of Barça's return to La Liga action at home to Espanyol

Ter Stegen becomes new fourth captain - FC Barcelona

Ter Stegen has been named as the new fourth captain of FC Barcelona. The German, now in his ninth season at the club, is taking the place of the retired Gerard Piqué, and thus joins a foursome that also features first captain Sergio Busquets, and his two deputies Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba.

Espanyol have put out an angry statement after the court’s decision that Robert Lewandowski can face them on Saturday in the Catalan derby.

Barcelona got the news on Friday that Robert Lewandowski would be available to play. The Polish striker was sent off against Osasuna and in theory was banned to face Espanyol after the sports court rejected an appeal. However a contentious decisions court in Madrid suspended the ban.

Xavi: Lamine Yamal? We have a project for him - SPORT

Barcelona have a raw diamond in their academy in Lamine Yamal, who is 15. The coach has used him in first team training and hailed him ahead of the clash with Espanyol. He believes he has an enormous talent with a big future at Barca.

