Barcelona defender Jordi Alba baffled by red card against Espanyol

Jordi Alba admitted he was pretty baffled at being sent off for Barcelona against Espanyol on Saturday at the Camp Nou.

The left-back was shown the red card after picking up two bookings late on but says he has no idea why he was handed his marching orders.

“I don’t understand the expulsion, I just told him with respect that it seemed to me that Joselu was a foul on Christensen,” he said. “He warned me because he thought it was the first yellow card. Sometimes I make a mistake and I have to control myself more, but this time it’s not the case. I’m very surprised.”

Sergi Roberto claimed after the game that Mateu Lahoz had “forgotten” he had already booked Alba and that he was also surprised to see his team-mate go.

Lahoz was back in action after being sent home from the World Cup after another eye-catching performance during Netherlands’ clash against Argentina which was branded “scandalous” by Frenkie de Jong.