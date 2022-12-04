Deschamps full of praise for Lewandowski ahead of World Cup clash

France boss Didier Deschamps has been full of praise for Robert Lewandowski ahead of his team’s last 16 clash with Poland at World Cup 2022.

Deschamps spoke about the Barcelona striker ahead of the match and is wary of the threat the 34-year-old will pose his side.

“We must make sure to limit his influence. The fewer balls he has, the less dangerous he will be,” he said. “Beyond his intelligence, his technical skill, he uses his body very well, even if he has not always had a lot of balls in his first three matches. “But the slightest ball can be dangerous with him. We are not going to focus on him, but he is there to materialize everything that can be dangerous.”

The France boss also made it clear just how highly he rates the Barcelona ace.

“He is one of the best number 9s in the world. He is an important part of his team,” he said. “But there is still the collective, and a team that enjoys defending and suffering. Lewandowski can make the difference at any moment.”

France are big favourites to go through against Poland. The winners of the tie go on to play either England or Senegal in the quarter-finals.