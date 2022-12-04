Ez Abde sends Spain warning ahead of World Cup last 16 clash

Barcelona winger Ez Abde has warned Spain his Morocco team are capable of dumping La Roja out of World Cup 2022 ahead of their last 16 clash on Tuesday.

Morocco went through as group winners and will now face Spain who ended up in second place after a shock defeat to Japan.

The Atlas Lions are in the knockout stages for just the second time, but Abde says his team won’t lack for confidence against Luis Enrique’s side in Qatar.

“We trust ourselves, we think we can beat any team. Making an effort, working hard and if God is on our side, we will win,” he said. “After 36 years we have gone down in history and we have celebrated it. We celebrate it in the locker room, we dance, we have lived some unforgettable days, it is something indescribable.”

Abde will be hoping to make an appearance in the match. The winger’s only World Cup minutes so far have come in the 0-0 draw with Croatia.