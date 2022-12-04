FC Barcelona World Cup Diary - FC Barcelona

Saturday 3 December - Netherlands 3 United States 1: The Dutch are the first team through to the last sixteen of this year’s World Cup, and the first of their three goals against the US came courtesy of Memphis, his first goal of the tournament. Blind and Dumfries scored the others. The side coached former Barça boss Louis van Gaal will now take on the winners of Australia v Argentina in the quarter finals.

Cesc Fábregas opened up in an interview with Fichajes.com about the signing of Tchouameni. The Catalan giants had considered signing the Frenchman before Madrid secured his services. The former Barça player praised Aurélien and his quality as a player and recommended they sign him, but financial problems prevented them from doing so.

Ronald Koeman will be the Netherlands coach once the World Cup in Qatar is over. In an interview with MARCA, the Dutch coach talks about the tournament, the favourites, his departure from Barça and some of his players: Pedri, Gavi, De Jong, Messi... and the president Laporta.

Former Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has backed Spain to win the 2022 World Cup. La Roja secured their spot in the last 16, after finishing second in Group E, despite losing their final game in the first round of matches, to Japan. Luis Enrique’s side will meet Morocco in the last 16 on December 6, as they plot a path to a World Cup quarter final, for the first time since winning the competition in 2010.

Barcelona President Joan Laporta will be breathing a sigh of relief after he was cleared of any wrongdoing by the club’s compliance department on Friday, as will his son. As reported by Marca, information emerged that Guillem Laporta, his son, was involved in deals for Clement Lenglet, Sergino Dest and Marcos Alonso as an intermediary. The implication was that he may have received fees from Barcelona for those operations, which would have been a conflict interest.