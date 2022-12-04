WELCOME TO DAY 15 OF THE 2022 WORLD CUP!!! The first quarterfinal matchup is set as Frenkie De Jong and Memphis Depay’s Netherlands will meet Lionel Messi’s Argentina in what promises to be a brilliant Last Eight clash.

The Round of 16 continues today with two more matches featuring tournament favorites, and three Barcelona players will be in action as they try to book a spot in the next round.

We begin in Doha with the defending champions as Group D winners France take on Group C runners-up Poland, and after a surprising loss to Tunisia in the group finale Les Bleus will have their strongest team back on the pitch looking to avoid an upset against Robert Lewandowski’s squad. Jules Kounde and Ousmane Dembélé are expected to start for a French side heavily favored thanks in part to Poland’s poor performances so far, but Lewandowski can single-handedly change a game of this magnitude and France can’t take this one for granted.

The late kickoff will be a fascinating clash between England and Senegal in Al Khor, and after an inconsistent performance in the group stage the Three Lions are on upset alert against the Africans, who finished second in their group in dramatic fashion and have more than enough talent to cause England a lot of problems, even without the injured Sadio Mané. England know they won’t have an easy path to quarterfinals, and captain Harry Kane must find a way to impact the game more than he has so far and lead his country to the next round.

This promises to be another fun day of Round of 16 action in Qatar, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all of it. Vamos!

LIVE BLOG

FRANCE vs POLAND

LINEUPS

France XI: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, Hernández; Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Dembélé, Griezmann, Mbappé; Giroud (4-2-3-1)

Poland XI: Szczesny; Cash, Glik, Kiwior, Bereszynski; Krychowiak; Kaminski, Zielinski, Szymanski, Frankowski; Lewandowski (4-1-4-1)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022 FIFA World Cup, Round of 16, Match 3

Date/Time: Sunday, December 4, 2022, 6pm local time, 10am ET, 7am PT (USA), 4pm WAT (Nigeria), 8.30pm IST (India)

Venue: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

Referee: Jesús Valenzuela (VEN)

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: FS1 (USA), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), others

Online: FOX Sports App, Sling TV (USA), others

