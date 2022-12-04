Gavi: I’m not afraid of anything on a football field

Barcelona midfielder Gavi has been talking about Spain’s World Cup chances and his own form at the tournament ahead of the Round of 16 clash with Morocco.

Gavi has been making an impact in Qatar, becoming Spain’s youngest World Cup goalscorer, and featuring in all three games so far.

The teenager is known for his tenacity and intensity and spoke a little bit about his approach and his dramatic rise to become a regular for club and country.

“This is football, a sport. I respect everyone, but I’m not afraid of anyone. I’m not afraid of anything on a football field, I just go out on the field to enjoy,” he said. “Everything went very fast, and things happened to me that I could not imagine. But I have a lot of people around me who help me. I know where I am, who I am, and where I come from.”

Spain head into the Morocco game after a shock defeat to Japan last time out, and Gavi says the team must learn from their mistakes.

“The match against Japan has to serve as a lesson for what is to come. Luckily, that defeat has been resolved and we are clear about what we have to do,” he added. “We are not going to lose focus on the goal, which is to win the World Cup , and we are going to look for it by being faithful to what we have been doing all these years. It would be a mistake to give up everything we believe in right now.”

The Round of 16 promises to be an intriguing encounter. Morocco drew with Croatia and beat Belgium and Canada to emerge as group winners and set up a tie with Spain.