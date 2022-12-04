Pedri wants to face Messi in 2022 World Cup final

Pedri has admitted he would love to take on Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the final of World Cup 2022 as he prepares for Spain’s last 16 clash.

Argentina are already into the quarter-finals after beating Australia, and Spain will hope to join them on Tuesday but will have to see off the challenge of Morocco first.

Pedri’s been asked about swapping shirts at the World Cup and which one he’d like to add to his collection. He told Sport, “Leo’s, so we would see each other in a hypothetical final.”

The Barcelona midfielder also shared his thoughts on Messi’s team.

“They have a group of very good players. It shows the good vibes they have. They have the best in the world and I think the best player I’ve seen in my life is Leo,” he added. “It is a plus in their favor. You could see with the goal that he scored against Australia and how he made the difference.”

Pedri went on to talk about Morocco and whether he’d been in touch with Ez Abde ahead of the match-up.

“They are a complicated opponent, especially physically and arrive with very good results and you have to respect him,” he said. “I haven’t had the opportunity [to talk to Abde], I’m sure I’ll talk to him because we get along very well, although it’s true that I don’t talk much on the phone. “He used to laugh a lot when he was with us. Morocco is a team that is not well known but have players with a lot of potential.”

The winners of the clash between Spain and Morocco will go on to face either Portugal or Switzerland in the quarter-finals.