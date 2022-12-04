Deschamps annoyed by Kounde wearing necklace during France’s World Cup clash

France manager Didier Deschamps was not happy with Barcelona defender Jules Kounde for wearing a necklace in the team’s last 16 clash against Poland.
Kounde was clearly seen wearing a gold chain and ended up having to take it off during the 3-1 win that sent France into the quarter-finals.
Deschamps spoke about the incident after the match and made his feelings crystal clear.
“He has no right. I don’t know what he has on his chain, I know that Jules has a bit of a superstition, he has it in training.
“I don’t know the meaning. I even told him – ‘You’re lucky you’re not in front of me, or else…’.
“The referee had told us that as soon as there was a stoppage in play… players are not allowed to wear a bracelet or a necklace. They’re not going to start wearing watches or sunglasses either.
“It’s not allowed. I thought he was taking it off but apparently that wasn’t the case.”
France’s win means the defending champions go on to play either England or Senegal for a place in the semi-finals.
