Deschamps annoyed by Kounde wearing necklace during France’s World Cup clash

France manager Didier Deschamps was not happy with Barcelona defender Jules Kounde for wearing a necklace in the team’s last 16 clash against Poland.

Kounde was clearly seen wearing a gold chain and ended up having to take it off during the 3-1 win that sent France into the quarter-finals.

Deschamps spoke about the incident after the match and made his feelings crystal clear.

“He has no right. I don’t know what he has on his chain, I know that Jules has a bit of a superstition, he has it in training. “I don’t know the meaning. I even told him – ‘You’re lucky you’re not in front of me, or else…’. “The referee had told us that as soon as there was a stoppage in play… players are not allowed to wear a bracelet or a necklace. They’re not going to start wearing watches or sunglasses either. “It’s not allowed. I thought he was taking it off but apparently that wasn’t the case.”

France’s win means the defending champions go on to play either England or Senegal for a place in the semi-finals.