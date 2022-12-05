Has Lewandowski played his last ever World Cup match?

Robert Lewandowski is one of the greatest strikers in the game but may have already made his last ever World Cup appearance.

The striker was on target as Poland were knocked out of the World Cup on Sunday by France and spoke about his international future after the game.

Lewandowski will be almost 38 by the time the next World Cup rolls around in 2026 but says he’s not made his mind up yet about when he plans to hang up his Poland boots.

“It’s tough to say now. Physically I’m not afraid about this [staying in top shape until 2026] but you have so many different things outside football that decide that your happiness is still there.”

Poland coach Czesław Michniewicz is backing Lewandowski to continue. He said, “The way he is playing I think he’s going to be a captain for several years.”

Lewandowski also spoke about his team’s performance against France. Poland were much improved but didn’t have enough to get past the defending champions.

“We gave it our all, we fought and we created some chances, especially in the first half. It’s a shame we didn’t take advantage of them,” he added. “Even after their first goal we to play and create problems for them, but it wasn’t enough. “At a certain point in the game we withdrew too much into our area and they have taken advantage of that. The spaces between the lines have become too wide.”

Lewandowski will now return to Barcelona but may have to wait to play again. The striker has a three-match ban hanging over him but Barca have appealed the decision.