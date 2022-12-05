Sergino Dest ‘devastated’ by USMNT’s World Cup exit

Sergino Dest has admitted he’s devastated at having been knocked out of World Cup 2022 by the Netherlands in the last 16.

The USMNT lost 3-1 to the Dutch side who go on to face Argentina in the next round of the competition.

Dest sent a message to fans about how he’s feeling after the game.

“Devastated. As a group, we gave everything for our country but unfortunately we just came up short on the night. I’m really proud of the team and how we battled throughout the tournament,” he wrote on Instagram.

“There is so much talent in this group and the majority of us are still young with lots of time to develop. In three and a half years time - Summer 2026, on home soil, we will be ready to make you all proud once again.

“Thank you everyone for your support throughout the tournament, we felt it the whole way through.”

Dest will now be hoping he can make an impact at AC Milan in the second half of the season. The full-back started all four USMNT games in Qatar but has made just one Serie A start so far the Rossoneri.