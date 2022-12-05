WELCOME TO DAY 16 OF THE 2022 WORLD CUP!!! The knockout stages are in full swing and two sensational quarterfinal matchups have already been set, and four Barcelona players (plus Lionel Messi) have already booked a spot in the Last Eight.

The Round of 16 continues today, with the 2018 finalists looking for another dream run, two Asian nations trying to shock the world one more time, and one of the main favorites trying to avoid an upset.

World Cup Rooting Guide We know that most of you already have a rooting interest in the World Cup. But that’s probably just habit. SB Nation has devised a quiz based on your style of sports fandom that will *scientifically decide which team you should be rooting for. Take it here! *no actual science was used

It all begins in Al Wakrah with the biggest surprise of the tournament so far as Japan take on Croatia in the early kickoff. The Samurai blue came back from behind to beat both Germany and Spain and top Group E in spectacular fashion, and Japan will be full of confidence in their ability to beat another European nation and continue their incredible story. Croatia finished second in Group F and haven’t looked great but still have the great Luka Modric with a talented side around him, and this is the most unpredictable matchup in this round.

The late kickoff is between Brazil and South Korea, who produced a late miracle against Portugal to get out of Group H and set up a high-profile matchup with the Seleção, who are favorites to advance but lost to Cameroon in the group finale and should be in upset alert in this one. They will have Raphinha and Neymar is expected to return from the ankle injury that’s kept him out of the last two games, and the former Barça man could prove the difference in a game that will be a lot tougher than expected.

This is going to be another fun day of Round of 16 action, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all of it. Vamos!

LIVE BLOG

JAPAN vs CROATIA

LINEUPS

Japan XI: Gonda; Tomiyasu, Yoshida, Taniguchi; Ito, Endo, Morita, Nagatomo; Doan, Kamada; Maeda (3-4-2-1)

Croatia XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Barisic; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Kramaric, Petkovic, Perisic (4-3-3)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022 FIFA World Cup, Round of 16, Match 5

Date/Time: Sunday, December 4, 2022, 6pm local time, 10am ET, 7am PT (USA), 4pm WAT (Nigeria), 8.30pm IST (India)

Venue: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Referee: Ismail Elfath (USA)

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: FOX (USA), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), others

Online: FOX Sports App, Sling TV (USA), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!