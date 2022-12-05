FC Barcelona World Cup Diary - FC Barcelona

Sunday 4 December - France 3-1 Poland: The defending champions progress at the expense of Robert Lewandowski’s Poland with an impressive display and goals from Giroud and Mbappe (2). Dembélé played 76 minutes of the game before being replaced by Kingsley Coman, and he was the man who gave the assist for the first of Mbappe’s goals. Jules Kounde played the full game other than the final minutes when Axel Disasi took his place. France advance to play the winners of Senegal and Spain on Saturday. But that’s the end of the road for Lewandowski, who bowed out of the competition with his second goal, a last minute penalty will serve as small consolation and nothing more.

Belgian international Youri Tielemans unfazed by Barça's interest - SPORT

FC Barcelona's sporting management is exploring the market and one of the options they were considering was Youri Tielemans, the Leicester FC midfielder. However, according to MARCA, he is currently not interested in playing at Camp Nou.

Ronald Araujo returns to Barcelona and could resume training next Monday - SPORT

Ronald Araujo returns to Barcelona and could resume training next Monday. After Uruguay's elimination from the 2022 World Cup, the defender returns to the Catalan capital.

Robert Lewandowski open to another World Cup in 2026 - Football España

Poland captain Robert Lewandowski is open to playing in the 2026 World Cup. Lewandowski led Poland to their first last 16 spot since 1986, as they finished second in Group C behind Argentina, as the Barcelona striker finally scored a World Cup goal at Qatar.

Barcelona want World Cup friendly match as Arsenal and Juventus reject offers - Football España

Barcelona are looking to secure an opponent for a mid-season friendly game later this month. La Blaugrana are aiming to utilise the 2022 World Cup break as an extra training camp, and play friendly matches, before returning to La Liga action against local rivals Espanyol on December 31.

Manchester United interested in Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi - Football España

Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi could still leave the club despite signing a contract extension in San Sebastian. The Spanish international was heavily linked with a switch to Barcelona ahead of the 2022/23 season despite his preference to stay at the Estadio Anoeta.

Luis Enrique rejected Premier League offers to retake Spain job - Football España

Spain boss Luis Enrique rejected offers from the Premier League to return to his La Roja role in November 2019. Enrique stepped away from his position with the national side during the final stages of Euro 2020 qualification due to personal reasons.

'I have no fear when I'm playing' - Gavi - Football España

Gavi is relishing being at his first World Cup with Spain. The 18-year-old has fit seamlessly into Luis Enrique’s plans for La Roja. He has started in all three of Spain’s World Cup group stage matches, and he will be aiming to be in the starting 11 for the match against Morocco on Tuesday.