Araujo returns, Roberto passed fit as Barcelona return to training

Barcelona have started to think about the return of La Liga at the end of the month after enjoying some time off.

Xavi welcomed back several players to training on Monday morning, with Hector Bellerin, Marcos Alonso, Sergi Roberto and Inaki Pena all put through their paces.

Roberto has been given the medical green light to play after recovering from a dislocated shoulder.

| Sergi Roberto has been declared fit! pic.twitter.com/twrRVGZmHE — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 5, 2022

Franck Kessie and Ronald Araujo were both “out on the pitch battling to get back to full fitness” as both players return from injury. Araujo has been training with Uruguay at the World Cup but is now back home after their group stage exit.

Barcelona’s next game back is not until December 31 when they take on Espanyol in La Liga but it’s thought the club will try to schedule some friendlies before the game at the Camp Nou.

The rest of the squad will return in the coming weeks. Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Andreas Christensen and Robert Lewandowski will be the next to arrive after also making an early exit from the World Cup.

Barcelona will hand all their World Cup stars some time off after the involvement in the tournament so they can get some rest before what promises to be a hectic second half of the season.