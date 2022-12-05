Lewandowski’s three-match ban upheld after Barcelona’s appeal fails

Barcelona have reportedly failed in their appeal to have Robert Lewandowski’s three-match ban overturned.

The striker was sent off after receving two yellow cards against Osasuna and was subsequently hit with a three-match ban after making a gesture as he walked off.

Lewandowski received a one-match ban for his red card and another two for the gesture, after the Spanish league took a dim view of his actions

The striker said the gesture was aimed at manager Xavi and not the match official but that doesn’t seem to have made any difference at all.

Barcelona had hoped to have Lewandowski’s ban reduced but it has been upheld by the RFEF’s Appeals Committee, according to multiple outlets, and will stand.

All of which means Lewandowski is set for some significant time off. The Poland international will miss La Liga games against Espanyol, Atletico and Real Betis.

Lewandowski is already set for a break after Poland’s World Cup exit on Sunday. It’s thought he will now enjoy some time off before returning to Barcelona training.