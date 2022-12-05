 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Barcelona drop trailer for ‘A New Era’ documentary

A must-watch for fans

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona have released a trailer for a new documentary covering recent events at the Camp Nou which should make for a fascinating watch.

The new film is called ‘FC Barcelona, A New Era’ and covers the last two chaotic years at the Catalan giants. It’s due out on December 28 on Prime Video and consists of five 30-minute episodes.

The series kicks off with Barca’s hammering at the hands of Bayern Munich, covers the reigns of Quique Setien and Ronald Koeman, Luis Suarez’s departure, Lionel Messi’s exit and the arrival of Xavi as coach.

We also get to see Robert Lewandowski joining Barca from Bayern Munich, the team’s big win over Real Madrid last season at the Santiago Bernabeu and Xavi talking transfer targets.

Here’s a glimpse of what’s in store:

