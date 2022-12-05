Memphis taunts Charles Barkley, celebrates with Steve Harvey, after scoring vs. USA

The USA is finding out more and more about Memphis Depay. It was hard to miss as he put the Netherlands ahead of the US in an eventual 3-1 win in the FIFA World Cup, but the social media response since has only drawn more attention.

It all started with that goal against the States, when the FC Barcelona forward slotted the opener for the Dutch. Americans were shocked to see what came next - a viral dance mostly unknown in Europe and footballing celebrations, but popular in other sports such as basketball and American football.

The “Put that Sh*t On” dance, which involves pointing back and forth, surprised American watchers, who questioned how he even knew about it.

Nah Memphis ain’t do “Put That Shit On” on the USA tell me my eyes deceive me pic.twitter.com/TYzFNwBwhV — Meech (@Igo242310) December 3, 2022

Memphis took to Twitter after the match to interact with two American celebrities after the game as well.

First, he responded to a video of NBA legend Charles Barkley guaranteeing a win against the Netherlands. Barkley confidently stated that the US would fight against the biggest footballing nations, and that only France would be a true challenge.

Memphis replied with a pun: “all bark, no bite.”

His interaction with Steve Harvey, a TV personality, was more amicable.

Harvey congratulated Memphis effusively in screenshots of a text message exchange.

Harvey’s excited replies to Memphis helping eliminate his own country may seem strange, but to be fair, the pair know each other for a while now. Memphis used to be engaged to Harvey’s daughter Lori, a model. They broke it off sometime between 2017 and 2018, but details about why or how are sketchy. Still, it seems that Memphis has a good relationship with his former future father-in-law.