Franck Kessie’s agent meets with Barcelona director ahead of January transfer window

Despite joining the club just six months ago, Franck Kessie might already be on his way out of Barcelona as the January transfer window approaches, and his agent has arrived in the Catalan capital to discuss the midfielder’s future.

That’s according to multiple reports from Spanish media, as Gerard Romero and Matteo Moretto of Relevo confirmed that the Ivorian player’s representatives had a meeting with Barça football director Mateu Alemany to discuss Kessie’s situation.

The player wants to stay and earn a regular role in the team after an inconsistent start to the season, and he hopes to show he can play more minutes once he returns from a hamstring injury in the post-World Cup schedule.

But the club could make some important profit by selling a player they signed for free in the summer, and there are three offers reportedly on the table: an unnamed Premier League team and Inter Milan have shown interest in Kessie, and Relevo says Serie A leaders Napoli are the latest team to join the race for the 25-year-old.

Kessie would be willing to return to Italy if he changes his mind between now and the end of January, so Inter and Napoli would be the favorites to complete a deal if the situation continues to evolve over the next few weeks.