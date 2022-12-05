‘I think Xavi understood’ - Azpilicueta discloses how he rejected Barcelona

There was a time in this previous transfer window when it was thought to be a certainty that Cesar Azpilicueta was leaving Chelsea to join Barcelona. That rumor wouldn't go away and eventually hit a breaking point wherein Azpilicueta ended up telling Xavi no and stayed at Chelsea.

In an interview this past week with Cadena Ser, Azpilicueta detailed why he told Barcelona no and decided to stay in England.

“It was a unique situation at Chelsea at the time,” he said. “I had the 30-game clause, there were sanctions on the club, we did not know who was going to be the new owner and, if I didn’t [play 30 games], I was a free agent. “I have always been committed to Chelsea, though, and I thought it was best to stay. I am happy there. The new owners arrived and showed me they really wanted me to stay. “London is my home and my kids speak better English than Spanish. When I took the decision, I think Xavi understood. If things are made clear, people understand.” Azpilicueta | Source

Right-back is still a position that Barcelona are conflicted on, and an Azpilicueta-type player would be more than welcome.