Tottenham, Napoli join race to land Kessie from Barcelona - report

Frank Kessie’s Barcelona transfer hasn’t gone quite to plan as yet. The Ivory Coast midfielder hasn’t nailed down a spot in the starting eleven or the rotation. That has brought about the transfer sharks that are keen on making a move for Kessie at what could be a decent price.

The midfielder’s agent has said he wants to stay but the rumor mill keeps insisting otherwise. The latest reports think that Tottenham and Napoli can be added to the list of clubs keen on Kessie. Antonio Conte could use some support in the midfield and Kessie could fit the bill.

Kessie is only 25 years old and has so much in front of him. According to people around Kessie, he seems keen to stick around and fight for a spot at Barca. If the writing is on the wall regarding his place in Xavi’s side, he could do worse than a move to Spurs.