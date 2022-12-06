Ronald Araujo sends message to fans after Uruguay’s World Cup exit

Ronald Araujo has sent out a message to Uruguay fans after returning to Barcelona following his team’s World Cup exit.

The defender didn’t manage to feature in Qatar, as he’s still on the recovery trail after undergoing surgery, and is disappointed he couldn’t have helped his team’s cause.

“The World Cup dream is over. I’m sad that I couldn’t help my teammates and my country on the pitch,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Since I got injured, I did everything I could to try and recover and help the team. It was close, but it didn’t happen.”

Barca gave permission for Araujo to head out to Qatar even though he was recuperating from surgery. However, the club were clearly concerned about his fitness during the competition and were worried he could return too soon and risk a recurrence.

Araujo has now returned safe and sound and can continue his recovery at a more steady pace. Barcelona do not play again until the end of the month, with Espanyol the team’s first opponents after the World Cup on December 31.