WELCOME TO DAY 17 OF THE 2022 WORLD CUP!!! The Round of 16 has been as exciting as expected, and three brilliant quarterfinal matchups have already been set. And if the favorites win today, a fourth monster Last Eight clash will be made official.

The opening match of the day features a fascinating match between Group F winners Morocco and Luis Enrique’s Spain, who finished second in Group E thanks to a shocking loss to Japan in which La Roja looked very poor and raised serious concerns about their chances in Qatar. Morocco have a ton of talent all over the pitch and played very well in the group stage, and they will feel like they have a real shot to beat Spain if the 2010 champs aren’t at their best. The Barcelona players will be crucial once again in this one, and La Roja need a top performance to avoid the upset and move on to the quarterfinals.

And the final Round of 16 clash is a very fun clash between Portugual and Switzerland in Al Daayen. Portugal won their group but finished with a bad defeat to South Korea, and they’re yet to produce a truly impressive performance in this tournament. The Swiss come into this one full of confidence after a hugely entertaining win over Serbia in their group finale, and they are deep and talented in all areas of the pitch and have a realistic shot at knocking out one of the favorites.

If there are no upsets, though, it will be Portugal vs Spain in the quarterfinals. Oh my goodness.

The 17th uninterrupted day of action in Qatar should be all kinds of fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all of it. Vamos!

LIVE BLOG

MOROCCO vs SPAIN

LINEUPS

Morocco XI: Bounou; Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyiri, Boufal (4-3-3)

Spain XI: Unai Simón; Llorente, Rodri, Laporte, Alba; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Ferran, Asensio, Olmo (4-3-3)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022 FIFA World Cup, Round of 16, Match 7

Date/Time: Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 6pm local time, 10am ET, 7am PT (USA), 4pm WAT (Nigeria), 8.30pm IST (India)

Venue: Education City Stadium, Doha

Referee: Fernando Rapallini (ARG)

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: FOX (USA), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), others

Online: FOX Sports App, Sling TV (USA), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!