Back to training with Sergi Roberto fully fit - FC Barcelona

Bellerín, Marcos Alonso, Sergi Roberto and Iñaki Peña were all out on pitch 2 on a cold Monday morning at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper after enjoying a fortnight off while the world's eyes were set on events in Qatar. Ronald Araujo, whose Uruguay are already out of the contest, and Franck Kessie, whose Ivory Coast did not qualify, were out on the pitch battling to get back to full fitness.

‘FC Barcelona, A New Era’ documentary series premieres worldwide on December 28 - FC Barcelona

The documentary series ‘FC Barcelona, a New Era’ will premiere worldwide on December 28 on Prime Video. Produced by Barça Studios, it offers an inside view of the first team over the last two years, including the building of a new squad, the financial reconstruction and the resurgence of the club following a period of crisis.

Trailer of the docuseries 'FC Barcelona, a new era' - FC Barcelona

Great moments and some difficult ones... Barça from the inside. Learn more about the documentary series that comes out next December 28

Barça to fight Lewandowski ban in Spanish Administrative Sports Court - SPORT

Barcelona will keep fighting Robert Lewandowski's ban after their original appeal against his three-game suspension was rejected by the RFEF on Monday. Barça will now take the case to the Spanish Administrative Sports Court (TAD).

Barça's Lewandowski's three-game ban upheld by disciplinary panel - SPORT

Barcelona's appeal to have Robert Lewandowski's three-game ban overturned has been rejected. Lewandowski was sent off in Barca's final game before the World Cup after picking up two yellow cards in the 2-1 comeback win over Osasuna.

Araujo back to continue recovery work as Barça return to training - SPORT

Barcelona returned to training on Monday after more than two weeks off. Those not involved in the World Cup were back under Xavi's orders as planning begins for the game against Espanyol on Dec. 31.

Ghana star Kudus keen on Premier League move despite Barça link - SPORT

Ghana's Mohammed Kudus was one of the stars of the World Cup and the Ajax man's performances have seen him linked with a transfer away from the Dutch club in January. Due to his versatility, he can play in midfield or attack, he has even drawn Barcelona's attention, although sporting director Jordi Cruyff said he is not a priority for the Catalan club.

Barcelona coach Xavi wants low-key friendlies before Liga return - SPORT

Barcelona still have over three weeks until they return to LaLiga action, when they host Espanyol in the derby on Dec. 31 at Camp Nou. The coaching staff have been planning the return to work, with some players back in training as of Monday, and exploring possible friendlies before that game against Espanyol.