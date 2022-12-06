Ansu Fati on Barcelona role: ‘I want to play, but it’s the manager who decides’

Ansu Fati is enjoying the best month of his life. After the surprise call-up to represent Spain in the 2022 World Cup, the young man has been enjoying the environment and being part of a side that has a real shot at winning the biggest trophy of them all.

Ansu has barely featured for his country in Qatar, playing the final 22 minutes of the last group game against Japan. He is not expected to be a big part of Luis Enrique’s plans as La Roja begin their knockout stage journey with a tricky Round of 16 match against Morocco.

But Fati knew his role with Spain was going to be small. In fact, just being named in the 26-man squad was enough to change the mood of a player still struggling to return to the incredible form he enjoyed before a series of injuries in the last two years slowed down his meteoric rise.

The Prince hasn’t been a key piece of Xavi Hernández’s system at Barcelona either, and the young man has watched most of the big matches from the bench this season except for very short substitute cameos. His performances, like his role, have been inconsistent, and the final six months of the season after he returns from the World Cup will be massive for one of the most promising prospects the club has ever produced.

And while he’s fully focused on the national team, Ansu spoke to Mundo Deportivo and answered a couple of questions about his situation at club level. And the young man is very clear: he wants to play and will work hard to become a protagonist, as long as he’s given the chance.

“[I thought I was going to have a bigger role in the first half of the season], I’m not going to lie,” Ansu said. “I want to play but I understand it’s the coach who decides, and I have to give my maximum every day to turn things around.” He smartly dodged the question about whether or not he would consider leaving if his situation didn’t change. “Right now I’m focused on the national team. If I keep working hard in the present, the future will be better.”

When asked if he thinks he will become an important player for Barça, his answer was simple. “Yes. I hope so.”

So do we.