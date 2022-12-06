De Jong: I don’t know how to stop Messi!

One of the most exciting World Cup matchups this year is going to take place later this week. Argentina and Lionel Messi will line up to take on Frenkie De Jong and the Netherlands. It’s a fascinating matchup of midfield prowess and defensive fortitude.

Part of the excitement surrounding this matchup is Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong against the Barca legend that is Messi. De Jong was asked this week if he had the goods on how to stop Messi.

“Well, no. I know him, but I don’t know how to stop him. He’s been making the difference for 15 years and there is not one way to stop him,” he said. “Usually he would still make the difference during training too. We just have to stop him as a team. We haven’t texted each other. I am not planning to. We will see each other on Friday.” De Jong | Source

The matchup between Frenkie and Messi in the midfield is surely going to be riveting. Cannot wait till Friday.